See All Podiatrists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM

Podiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California Podia and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital and Fresno Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Rupley works at All Valley Podiatric Group in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mclean Jones Podiatry
    6115 N 1st St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 436-1213

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rupley?

Aug 07, 2022
Dr. Rupley was beyond attentive to my needs. I am very impressed and thankful I was referred to her. I now know what is wrong with my foot. I have followed her guidance for just one day, and the pain is already reduced. She takes time to discuss things with you and to ask/answer questions. She worked on my callouses and frankly I can't remember when my toes ever looked so good. Wonderful.
KEM — Aug 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rupley to family and friends

Dr. Rupley's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rupley

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM.

About Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Korean
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1932203536
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Va Loma Linda
Residency
Medical Education
  • California Podia
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Fresno Heart And Surgical Hospital
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathryne Rupley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rupley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rupley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rupley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rupley works at All Valley Podiatric Group in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rupley’s profile.

Dr. Rupley has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rupley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rupley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rupley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rupley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rupley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.