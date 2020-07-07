Dr. Kathryn Ziegler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Ziegler, MD
Dr. Kathryn Ziegler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Royal Oak Surgical Associates3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 205, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-8180
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Ziegler did my appendectomy yesterday. I did not "choose" her or meet her beforehand except right before I went into the OR, but can say that she was caring and knowledgeable and I feel really good, even just one day later! She seems to be totally competent and the pre-op nurse referred to her as being "on the ball," so that was good to hear. No complaints whatsoever--my whole experience was totally unplanned, as acute appendicitis tends to be...but Dr. Ziegler and all the staff made it as pleasant and positive as possible.
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Ziegler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziegler accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziegler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziegler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziegler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.