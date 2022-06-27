See All Dermatologists in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Kathryn Zeoli, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (23)
Dr. Kathryn Zeoli, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. Zeoli works at Barbara Ann Scherer MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barbara Ann Scherer MD
    2001 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 491-4304

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rosacea
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Rosacea
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer

Rosacea Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 27, 2022
    Always professional, quick, excellent surgeon, great stitching, amazing skill at finding skin cancer, we love her.
    Mary — Jun 27, 2022
    About Dr. Kathryn Zeoli, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588674253
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Zeoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeoli works at Barbara Ann Scherer MD in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Zeoli’s profile.

    Dr. Zeoli has seen patients for Rosacea, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

