Overview

Dr. Kathryn Winkler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Winkler works at Des Plaines Eye Physicians and Surgeons, Ltd in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.