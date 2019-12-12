See All Ophthalmologists in Des Plaines, IL
Dr. Kathryn Winkler, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Winkler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Winkler works at Des Plaines Eye Physicians and Surgeons, Ltd in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Des Plaines Eye Physicians and Surgeons, Ltd
    940 Lee St, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 299-5501
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 12, 2019
    Dr. Winkler is incredibly friendly and professional.
    Ben H. — Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. Kathryn Winkler, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1043586522
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Winkler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Winkler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Winkler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Winkler works at Des Plaines Eye Physicians and Surgeons, Ltd in Des Plaines, IL. View the full address on Dr. Winkler’s profile.

    Dr. Winkler has seen patients for Stye and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winkler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winkler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

