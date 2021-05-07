Dr. Kathryn Weldy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weldy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Weldy, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Weldy, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Canonsburg, PA.
Dr. Weldy works at
Locations
Canonsburg Podiatry Associates111 S Central Ave, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 746-1870
Peters Township Surgery Center160 Gallery Dr, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 746-1870Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Being a diabetic I was very nervous about my visit. The staff was very friendly and scheduled me in quickly. Dr. Weldy was excellent and made me feel at ease. She was warm and caring and seemed very knowledgeable-I would highly recommend this office.
About Dr. Kathryn Weldy, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
