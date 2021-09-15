Dr. Kathryn Vreeland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vreeland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Vreeland, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Vreeland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Vreeland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Skyline Primary Care - East 19th Avenue1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6000, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 861-7001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vreeland?
No waiting, great office, nice staff, explains well, thorough, and follows up.
About Dr. Kathryn Vreeland, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1457700197
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vreeland has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vreeland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vreeland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vreeland works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vreeland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vreeland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vreeland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vreeland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.