Dr. Kathryn Vidlock, MD

Sports Medicine
4.8 (48)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Vidlock, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Vidlock works at Rocky Mountain Sports Medicine in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Sports Medicine
    12760 Stroh Ranch Way Ste 202, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 592-0112
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis
Back Pain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis
Back Pain

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 13, 2021
    I felt like family as soon as I went through the door. The front desk is friendly. Dr. Vidlock spent time listening to me, unlike the Broncos clinic who blew me off. I am sold on providers who have gotten out of the big-box clinics and truly care about their patients. My friend who is a medical student recommends her all the time so that should say everything!
    — Sep 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Kathryn Vidlock, MD
    About Dr. Kathryn Vidlock, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184662272
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Iowa Primary Care Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota-North Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota
    Board Certifications
    • Sports Medicine
