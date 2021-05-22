Overview

Dr. Kathryn Vanabel, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Vanabel works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Lymph Node Dissection, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

