Dr. Kathryn Twenter, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kathryn Twenter, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital.

Dr. Twenter works at Elite Patient Care in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Lenexa, KS and Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kansas City Medicine Partners
    Kansas City Medicine Partners
400 SW Longview Blvd Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64081
(737) 226-6700
    Lakeview Village Home Health
    Lakeview Village Home Health
9100 Park St, Lenexa, KS 66215
(877) 279-5960
    4600 College Blvd Ste 103, Leawood, KS 66211
(913) 215-5008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Luke's East Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Muscle Weakness
Ataxia
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Shortness of Breath
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vertigo
Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Neck Muscle Strain
Neurogenic Bladder
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Overweight
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    About Dr. Kathryn Twenter, MD

    Specialties
    Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1841229200
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Twenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Twenter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Twenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Twenter has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Twenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Twenter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twenter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Twenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

