Overview

Dr. Kathryn Twenter, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital.



Dr. Twenter works at Elite Patient Care in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Lenexa, KS and Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.