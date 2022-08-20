Dr. Timberlake has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Timberlake, MD
Dr. Kathryn Timberlake, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Greensboro Office3800 Robert Porcher Way Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 282-0376
Eagle Internal Mdcn Tannanbaum301 E Wendover Ave Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 274-3241
Eagle Family Medicine Guilford1210 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410 Directions (336) 294-6190
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
The visit to Dr. Kathryn Timberlake and the follow up were two thumbs up!
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1184155541
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Dr. Timberlake accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timberlake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
