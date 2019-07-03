Dr. Kathryn Tierling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tierling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Tierling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Tierling, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Health Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.
Dr. Tierling works at
Locations
-
1
Sunrise Pediatrics/sunset Pediatric Urgent Care11920 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077 Directions (281) 679-6165
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tierling?
Dr. Tierling is an excellent doctor. She was attentive to my son and I definitely will pick her to be my PCP if I live closer
About Dr. Kathryn Tierling, MD
- Pediatrics
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1609258821
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady Of The Lake, Baton Rouge La
- University of Texas Health Center
- University of Texas at Austin
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tierling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tierling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tierling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tierling works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tierling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tierling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.