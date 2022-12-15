Overview

Dr. Kathryn Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

