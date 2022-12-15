Dr. Kathryn Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Thomas, MD is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group172 E Schiller St Fl 4, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9005
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 201, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9001
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and courteous staff.
About Dr. Kathryn Thomas, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1528019692
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Ctr-Northwestern U
- Univ Hosps
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
