Dr. Kathryn Swanson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Swanson works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.