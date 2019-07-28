Overview

Dr. Kathryn Sullivan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warrenton, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, Uva Culpeper Medical Center and UVA Haymarket Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at Fauquier Ear Nose and Throat in Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Hydronephrosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.