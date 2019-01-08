Overview

Dr. Kathryn Suarez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Suarez works at CAMcare Health Corporation in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Hysteroscopy and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.