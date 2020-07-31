Dr. Kathryn Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Stephens, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Stephens, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Summitt Childrens Clinic PA401 W Summit Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 736-3126
Centromed Sa Pediatrics3327 Research Plz Ste 307, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 337-2100
El Centro Del Barrio Inc.9150 Huebner Rd Ste 240, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 576-1436
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
She was amazing. She really takes the time to listen to my daughter and asks questions. My daughter feels very taken care of with her.
Pediatrics
33 years of experience
English
- 1235125600
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.