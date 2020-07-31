See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Pediatrics
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Stephens, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.

Dr. Stephens works at Summitt Childrens Clinic PA in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Summitt Childrens Clinic PA
    401 W Summit Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212
    Centromed Sa Pediatrics
    3327 Research Plz Ste 307, San Antonio, TX 78235
    El Centro Del Barrio Inc.
    9150 Huebner Rd Ste 240, San Antonio, TX 78240

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Jul 31, 2020
    She was amazing. She really takes the time to listen to my daughter and asks questions. My daughter feels very taken care of with her.
    About Dr. Kathryn Stephens, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephens works at Summitt Childrens Clinic PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stephens’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

