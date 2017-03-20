See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Kathryn Springer, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Springer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Springer works at Greater Denver Infectious Diseases - Downing Street in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Denver Infectious Diseases - Downing Street
    2535 S Downing St Ste 340, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0876

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Medical Center
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
AIDS
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
AIDS

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Animal Bite Chevron Icon
Bacteremia Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dengue Fever Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
International Travel Diseases Chevron Icon
Malaria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Malaria
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Transplant Conditions Chevron Icon
Traveler's Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
West Nile Fever Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kathryn Springer, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326096280
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Springer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Springer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Springer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Springer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Springer works at Greater Denver Infectious Diseases - Downing Street in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Springer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Springer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Springer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Springer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Springer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

