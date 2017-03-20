Dr. Kathryn Springer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Springer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Springer, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Porter Adventist Hospital.
Greater Denver Infectious Diseases - Downing Street2535 S Downing St Ste 340, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 963-0876
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have and will continue to refer Dr Springer. It doesn't get any better than her
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326096280
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- University of North Carolina At Chapel Hill|University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
