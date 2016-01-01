See All Dermatologists in Fairfax, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD is a dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sowerwine is board certified in Allergy & Immunology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    10560 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 753-9860

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Keloid Scar

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Tricare

About Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English, Spanish
  • Female
  • 1477712867
Education & Certifications

  • Georgetown University Hospital
  • University of South Florida
  • Allergy & Immunology
Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sowerwine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sowerwine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sowerwine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sowerwine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sowerwine.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sowerwine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sowerwine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.