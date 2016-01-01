Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sowerwine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD is a dermatologist in Fairfax, VA. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Sowerwine is board certified in Allergy & Immunology.
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic10560 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 753-9860
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
About Dr. Kathryn Sowerwine, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1477712867
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of South Florida
- Allergy & Immunology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Sowerwine?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sowerwine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sowerwine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sowerwine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sowerwine speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sowerwine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sowerwine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sowerwine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sowerwine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.