Dr. Kathryn Shrift, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Shrift, MD is a Dermatologist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
Dr. Shrift works at
Locations
Dawes Fretzin Dermatology7910 N SHADELAND AVE, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 516-5000
Thomas Ferrara MD10122 E 10th St Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Directions (317) 621-7790
Advanced Gynecological Care1250 N Post Rd Ste B, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 516-5000
University Dermatologists Inc17747 Chillicothe Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023 Directions (440) 543-5561
University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center1611 S Green Rd Ste 146, South Euclid, OH 44121 Directions (216) 382-3806
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve seen her server all times for my skin and she always manages to find the root of the problem instead of just masking it. Growing up I was always told I has eczema and they would give me treatment that never work. She actually took the time to test my rash and discovered it was actually psoriasis and she helped me clear it up.
About Dr. Kathryn Shrift, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1013054394
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrift has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrift accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrift has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrift on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shrift speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrift. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrift.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrift, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrift appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.