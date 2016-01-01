Dr. Shemwell accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kathryn Shemwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Shemwell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG.
Dr. Shemwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hyland Behavioral Health Center10018 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-4429
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shemwell?
About Dr. Kathryn Shemwell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1700263506
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY AT PARKERSBURG
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shemwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shemwell works at
Dr. Shemwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shemwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shemwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shemwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.