Dr. Kathryn Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Shaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Shaw, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL.
Dr. Shaw works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Division of Kidney Transplant1150 N 35th Ave Ste 390, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-7450Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaw?
About Dr. Kathryn Shaw, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- English
- 1649515297
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw works at
Dr. Shaw has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.