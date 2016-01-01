Dr. Kathryn Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Sharma, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Perinatal Center - Ventura2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 110, Oxnard, CA 93036 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
About Dr. Kathryn Sharma, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1053620880
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sharma using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma speaks Spanish.
Dr. Sharma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.