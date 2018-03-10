Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 901 Dover Dr Ste 130, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 650-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
Both my husband and I have seen Dr Ross in the past year. I found her to be very thorough, We received detailed and easy to follow prep information for our procedures. I am a licensed nurse in the state of California. She has an excellent reputation in the medical community of Newport Beach, You can bet I choose wisely when it comes to medical care for myself and my family. I have referred friends. I have been pleased with the care given by Dr Ross.
About Dr. Kathryn Ross, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871537035
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.