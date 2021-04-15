See All Otolaryngologists in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Kathryn Rosenberger, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Rosenberger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.

Dr. Rosenberger works at ENT Specialties, PC in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose Throat Specialties PC
    1500 S 48th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 488-5600
  2. 2
    Ent. Specialties PC
    5055 A St Ste 300, Lincoln, NE 68510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 488-5600
  3. 3
    Bryan Medical Center-west
    2300 S 16th St, Lincoln, NE 68502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 489-0200
  4. 4
    Bryan Medical Center
    1600 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 488-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryan East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Kathryn Rosenberger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982767976
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Rosenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenberger works at ENT Specialties, PC in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Dr. Rosenberger’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenberger has seen patients for Otitis Media and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

