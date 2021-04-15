Dr. Kathryn Rosenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Rosenberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Rosenberger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.
Locations
Ear Nose Throat Specialties PC1500 S 48th St Ste 200, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 488-5600
Ent. Specialties PC5055 A St Ste 300, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 488-5600
Bryan Medical Center-west2300 S 16th St, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 489-0200
Bryan Medical Center1600 S 48th St, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 488-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosenberger is an excellent physician who listens carefully to the patient. She has excellent surgical skills and "bedside manners". Bryan is fortunate to have such a multi-talented doctor on board.
About Dr. Kathryn Rosenberger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberger has seen patients for Otitis Media and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberger speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberger.
