Dr. Reise has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Reise, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Reise, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ.
Locations
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus18701 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 561-7222
Melissa Gioia Austin M.d. Plc.6316 W Union Hills Dr Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 233-1318
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reesie makes you feel like family. She makes sure you are comfortable at all times. She listens to you and tries to help however she can. 1000% recommend Dr. Reesie to all pregnant women out there!!!
About Dr. Kathryn Reise, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1093177156
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reise accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reise. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reise.
