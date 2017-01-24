Dr. Kathryn Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Ray, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Ray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School Of Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Hoffman Estates1721 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 100, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 884-9800
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare - Arlington Heights3233 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 103, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 884-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ray is a boss! She knows her stuff, she's always there, and you can trust her 110%. Great with patients too!
About Dr. Kathryn Ray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital Chicago Il
- Chicago School Of Med
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.