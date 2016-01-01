Dr. Kathryn Quarls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quarls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Quarls, MD
Dr. Kathryn Quarls, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Fairway Pediatrics, LLC.7020 Highway 190 Ste C, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Kathryn Quarls, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
Dr. Quarls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Quarls using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Quarls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
