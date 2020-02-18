Dr. Kathryn Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Potter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Potter, MD is a Dermatologist in Aiken, SC.
Dr. Potter works at
Locations
-
1
AUCC Aiken Dermatology LLC118 Park Ave SW Ste 100, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potter?
Great first visit. Very thorough and pleasant. Her credentials are impeccable. Finding Dr. Potter was the best find in Aiken.
About Dr. Kathryn Potter, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1154740793
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Potter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potter works at
Dr. Potter has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Potter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.