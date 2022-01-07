Overview

Dr. Kathryn Polovitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIV OF ND SCH OF MED AND HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Polovitz works at Neurology of The Rockies in Parker, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.