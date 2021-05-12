Dr. Kathryn Pitone-Lipkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitone-Lipkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Pitone-Lipkin, DO
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Pitone-Lipkin, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Commerce Township, MI.
Locations
Commerce8391 Commerce Rd Ste 110B, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 716-3180
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
First time patient. The entire staff is top notch. I love Dr. Kate. She took time with me as opposed to rushing through everything. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Kathryn Pitone-Lipkin, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1245217264
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitone-Lipkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitone-Lipkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitone-Lipkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitone-Lipkin has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitone-Lipkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitone-Lipkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitone-Lipkin.
