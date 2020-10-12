See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Kathryn Petrungaro, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (19)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Petrungaro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Petrungaro works at Northwestern Medical Group in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    600 Central Ave Ste 333, Highland Park, IL 60035 (847) 535-7157
    Glenview
    2701 Patriot Blvd Ste 225, Glenview, IL 60026 (847) 535-7157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthLink
    HFN
    Humana
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 12, 2020
    Dr. Petrungaro is fantastic. She takes time with you and listens to you, respecting that you know what is going on and using that information to advise you on your health. She is focused on keeping me healthy and is accessible through messaging in MyChart any time. She is very prompt in getting back to me. I could not possible be more satisfied with her professionalism, care and interest in my health.
    Thomas J Dammrich — Oct 12, 2020
    About Dr. Kathryn Petrungaro, MD

    Internal Medicine
    15 years of experience
    English
    1558526186
    Education & Certifications

    McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Jefferson Medical College
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

