Dr. Kathryn Peticca, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (2)
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Peticca, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. 

Dr. Peticca works at East Suburban OB/GYN in Monroeville, PA with other offices in Oakmont, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Suburban OB/GYN
    2580 Haymaker Rd Ste 201, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 856-7500
    Forbes Regional Hospital-rehab
    2570 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 858-2000
    Sma Deerlakes PC
    222 Allegheny River Blvd, Oakmont, PA 15139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 856-7500
    Allegheny Health Network Monroeville Surgery Ctr
    4121 Monroeville Blvd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 380-5161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forbes Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urine Pregnancy Test
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kathryn Peticca, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1245627298
    Education & Certifications

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peticca has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peticca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Peticca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peticca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peticca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peticca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

