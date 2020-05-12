See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Cambria, CA
Dr. Kathryn Perry, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Perry, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Cambria, CA. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    816 Main St Ste D, Cambria, CA 93428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 548-8490

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arthritis
Cholesterol Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 12, 2020
Dr. Perry's work ranges from very good to miraculous! Sometimes it takes me a few days to realize that I'm no longer crooked or twisted and sometimes I get off the table feeling so much better. I use a variety of methods to keep my back functioning well and can say that when nothing else has really worked, I call Dr. Perry.
Vicki Carroll — May 12, 2020
Photo: Dr. Kathryn Perry, DO
About Dr. Kathryn Perry, DO

Specialties
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780618256
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathryn Perry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

