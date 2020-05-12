Dr. Kathryn Perry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Perry, DO
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Perry, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Cambria, CA. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 816 Main St Ste D, Cambria, CA 93428 Directions (805) 548-8490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perry's work ranges from very good to miraculous! Sometimes it takes me a few days to realize that I'm no longer crooked or twisted and sometimes I get off the table feeling so much better. I use a variety of methods to keep my back functioning well and can say that when nothing else has really worked, I call Dr. Perry.
About Dr. Kathryn Perry, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- English
- 1780618256
Education & Certifications
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
