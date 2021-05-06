Overview

Dr. Kathryn Pennington, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Pennington works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

