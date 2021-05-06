See All Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Kathryn Pennington, MD

Oncology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Pennington, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Pennington works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Uterine Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 06, 2021
Dr. Pennington treated me for gynecological cancer in early 2017. She explained thoroughly my surgery including risks and possible variations in case of complications. My recovery was uneventful and I needed no pain medication after leaving the hospital. I can honestly say I have complete confidence and Dr Pennington's care. She is an exceptional physician, surgeon, and person. I have had no residual problems and have a 95% survival rate 5 years post hysterectomy. I can think of no other physician but I would recommend with such high confidence in her care. She remains my gynecology oncologist until I am 5 years cancer free.
Christine Hollister — May 06, 2021
About Dr. Kathryn Pennington, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336265511
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Residency
  • University of Michigan
Medical Education
  • University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathryn Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pennington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pennington works at Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Pennington’s profile.

Dr. Pennington has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pennington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Pennington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennington.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

