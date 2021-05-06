Dr. Kathryn Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Pennington, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Pennington, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Gynecology Oncology at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 8SE, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pennington treated me for gynecological cancer in early 2017. She explained thoroughly my surgery including risks and possible variations in case of complications. My recovery was uneventful and I needed no pain medication after leaving the hospital. I can honestly say I have complete confidence and Dr Pennington's care. She is an exceptional physician, surgeon, and person. I have had no residual problems and have a 95% survival rate 5 years post hysterectomy. I can think of no other physician but I would recommend with such high confidence in her care. She remains my gynecology oncologist until I am 5 years cancer free.
About Dr. Kathryn Pennington, MD
- Oncology
- 17 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of Michigan
- University of Michigan Medical School
