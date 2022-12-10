Overview

Dr. Kathryn Peck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Peck works at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.