Dr. Kathryn Peck, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kathryn Peck, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Peck works at Ascension St. Vincent Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent
    2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-7510
  2. 2
    Central Indiana Anesthesiologists LLC
    8501 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 875-9105
  3. 3
    Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC
    1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 875-9105
  4. 4
    Hand Rehabilitation Center
    1801 N 6th St Ste 300, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 234-8840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kathryn Peck, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457519654
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shriner'S Hosps For Chldrn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Peck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peck accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Peck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peck has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Peck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

