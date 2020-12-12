Overview

Dr. Kathryn Patten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Patten works at Hendersonville OB/GYN Assocs in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.