Dr. Kathryn Parker, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Parker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Locations
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Northside Cherokee Surgical Associates - Canton470 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 924-9656
Northside Cherokee Surgical Associates - Woodstock900 Towne Lake Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 924-9656
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathryn Parker, MD
- General Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
