Dr. O'Reilly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn O'Reilly, MD
Dr. Kathryn O'Reilly, MD is a Dermatologist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.
Cape Henlopen Dermatology P.A.750 Kings Hwy Ste 110, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 644-6401
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. O'Reilly has been my dermatologist for the last several years as I have had basal skin carcinomas. She has used Moh's surgery for each one's removal and is very precise and thorough so as not to remove more of my facial tissue than is necessary. Her explanations of everything she will be doing is always very easy to understand. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a patient, thorough, and excellent dermatologist!
About Dr. Kathryn O'Reilly, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1033370408
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. O'Reilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Reilly has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Skin Tag Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
