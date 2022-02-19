Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kathryn Olson, MD
Dr. Kathryn Olson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Office of Kathryn Olson, MD33 Bartlett St Ste 401, Lowell, MA 01852 Directions (978) 452-1331
- Lowell General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Olson has been my Gyn provider for over a decade. During that time she has proved to be an exceptionally caring world class physician, unsurpassed in her speciality in the Greater Boston area. She is remarkable for her skill at radiologic diagnosis: eg she opined correctly that my profuse bleeding was caused by a single submucosal fibroid whereas a myomectomy specialist in Boston had planned to remove every one of the numerous large fibroids unnecessarily. She is also skilled at diagnostic testing: eg performed an endometrial biopsy at a level of skill which yielded an accurate presumptive diagnosis which would have likely unobtainable by any of her colleagues (her dx held up over time). She is also thorough at routine and comprehensive physical exam taking as much time as needed to review all systems at each visit as medically indicated. Dr. Olson is in a class of her own: you are in the best possible hands if you are lucky enough to have her as your doctor.
About Dr. Kathryn Olson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham & Wmns Hosp-Mass Genl
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.