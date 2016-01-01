See All Psychiatrists in Trenton, NJ
Dr. Kathryn Newton, DO

Psychiatry
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Newton, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Trenton, NJ. 

Dr. Newton works at CAPITAL HEALTHCARE HOSPITALIST GROUP in Trenton, NJ with other offices in Coatesville, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Health Hospitalist Group
    750 Brunswick Ave, Trenton, NJ 08638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 394-6000
  2. 2
    Brandywine Hospital
    201 Reeceville Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 383-8319

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Kathryn Newton, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326457896
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
