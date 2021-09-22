Dr. Kathryn Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Nelson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with University of Virginia
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
Richmond Pediatric Associates9900 Independence Park Dr Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 391-8242Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 11:00am
Richmond Pediatric Associates7521 Right Flank Rd Ste 100, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 430-6806Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nelson has been my daughters pediatrician since birth. The girls are very comfortable with her and she addresses any concerns that I have had professionally and informatively.
About Dr. Kathryn Nelson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Pediatrics
