Dr. Kathryn Mize, MD

Pediatrics
1.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathryn Mize, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Mize works at MIZE & MIZE in Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Drs. James & Kathryn Mize PC
    1225 13th Ave Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 350-0675

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis

Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 04, 2022
    I've been talking ng my children to Dr. K. Mize for 5 years now and overall she is really good. She focuses on treating through diet or lifestyle changes and doesn't suggest or over prescribe medication or antibiotics. She is a little dry but she answers all of my questions and gets the answers I need for my kids if she isn't sure. I also have one toddler with ASD and she's very consistent in watching his sensory needs and getting referrals to the appropriate specialists. We couldn't ask for a better pediatrician
    About Dr. Kathryn Mize, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871579391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kathryn Mize, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mize is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mize has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mize has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mize. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mize.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mize, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mize appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

