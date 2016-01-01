Dr. Kathryn McVicar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McVicar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn McVicar, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn McVicar, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15 York St Ste 3088, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-5708
- 2 848 Adams Ave Lbby Level, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 866-8815
-
3
Greenwich Endoscopy Center LLC500 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 785-5708
-
4
Yale New Haven Childrens Hospital1 PARK ST, New Haven, CT 06504 Directions (203) 785-5708
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathryn McVicar, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023158904
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McVicar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McVicar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McVicar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McVicar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McVicar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McVicar, there are benefits to both methods.