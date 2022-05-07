See All Adolescent Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Kathryn McLeod, MD

Pediatric Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kathryn McLeod, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. McLeod works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 07, 2022
She was so kind and helpful when our newborn daughter was under her care.
Sarah Rowell — May 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kathryn McLeod, MD
About Dr. Kathryn McLeod, MD

  • Pediatric Medicine
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1083723035
Education & Certifications

  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kathryn McLeod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLeod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McLeod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McLeod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McLeod works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. McLeod’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. McLeod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLeod.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLeod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLeod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

