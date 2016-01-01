Dr. Kathryn McGonigle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGonigle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn McGonigle, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn McGonigle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. McGonigle works at
Locations
1
Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center1015 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 413-7484
2
Legacy Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology - Tualatin19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 400, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 413-8654Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center-legacy Medical Group-surgical Oncology2121 NE 139th St Ste 120, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 487-1717
4
Womens Cancer Care of Seattle1560 N 115th St Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 368-6806
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kathryn McGonigle, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1417042854
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGonigle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGonigle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGonigle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGonigle works at
Dr. McGonigle has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGonigle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McGonigle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGonigle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGonigle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGonigle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.