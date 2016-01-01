Overview

Dr. Kathryn McGonigle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. McGonigle works at Portland Anesthesia Specialists in Portland, OR with other offices in Tualatin, OR, Vancouver, WA and Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.