Dr. Kathryn Masselam Hatch, MD

Ophthalmology
Dr. Kathryn Masselam Hatch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Masselam Hatch works at Ralph Metson MD in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Massachusetts Eye and Ear
    243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 (617) 573-4619
  2
    Talamo Hatch Laser Eye Consultants
    1601 Trapelo Rd Ste 184, Waltham, MA 02451 (781) 890-1023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Corneal Diseases
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 10, 2022
    I have nothing but praise for the treatment I have received from Dr. Hatch and her staff, from my first phone call to the positive results of multiple procedures. I completely trust her skills and am always treated with respect and kindness. I trust my vision to these professionals.
    About Dr. Kathryn Masselam Hatch, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1528265824
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    • Columbia Univ - Coll of Phys & Surg
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    • Middlebury College
