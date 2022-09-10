Dr. Kathryn Masselam Hatch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masselam Hatch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Masselam Hatch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Masselam Hatch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Masselam Hatch works at
Locations
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-4619
Talamo Hatch Laser Eye Consultants1601 Trapelo Rd Ste 184, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 890-1023
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but praise for the treatment I have received from Dr. Hatch and her staff, from my first phone call to the positive results of multiple procedures. I completely trust her skills and am always treated with respect and kindness. I trust my vision to these professionals.
About Dr. Kathryn Masselam Hatch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Columbia Univ - Coll of Phys & Surg
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Middlebury College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masselam Hatch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masselam Hatch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masselam Hatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masselam Hatch has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masselam Hatch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Masselam Hatch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masselam Hatch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masselam Hatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masselam Hatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.