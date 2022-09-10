Overview

Dr. Kathryn Masselam Hatch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Masselam Hatch works at Ralph Metson MD in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.