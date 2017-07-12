Dr. Kathryn Marko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Marko, MD
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Marko, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Locations
Doctors Community Practices At Laurel4920 Elm St Ste 225, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (202) 741-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Today was my first time consulting with Dr. Marko, confirming my pregnancy. Being as though I'm 23 and was so new to all the information and I was a little nervous. I kid you not by talking with her she made it ALL go away. I feel like she is one of the best doctors. I love how she give direct eye contact, smile and just lighten the room. In my opinion I felt the motherly love from her. I'm beyond happy I have her -Kiyona B.
About Dr. Kathryn Marko, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGraw Medical Center Of Northwestern University
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marko.
