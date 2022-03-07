Overview

Dr. Kathryn Mallette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mallette works at Jackson Healthcare For Women in Flowood, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.