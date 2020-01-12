Dr. Kathryn Macaulay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macaulay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Macaulay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kathryn Macaulay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Macaulay works at
Locations
1
Uc San Diego Health1505 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (800) 926-8273
2
UCSD Medical Offices South4168 Front St, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-7878
3
UC San Diego Health - La Jolla 8910 Villa La Jolla Drive - Obstetrics and Gynecology8910 Villa La Jolla Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8745
4
University of California San Diego Medical Center9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8745
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Macaulay has a very nice manner, took time to throughly explain things to me about my health, and gave me helpful advice, which I appreciated.
About Dr. Kathryn Macaulay, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235154618
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
