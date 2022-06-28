Overview

Dr. Kathryn Leininger, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Leininger works at Texas Breast Specialists in Uniontown, OH with other offices in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.