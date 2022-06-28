Dr. Kathryn Leininger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leininger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kathryn Leininger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kathryn Leininger, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Texas Breast Specialists1946 Town Park Blvd Ste 310, Uniontown, OH 44685 Directions (330) 344-6505
Akron General1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-6505Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Akron Office224 W Exchange St Ste 160, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-6505
- Akron General Medical Center
Professional caring
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1699937656
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Hematology
